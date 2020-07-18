Asheville, NC Veteran Writes Futuristic Novel
July 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe New Cowatas, a new book by Chester Britton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This work of fiction about the establishment of a new future society combines relevant issues of history, politics, war, economics, religion, and ethnicity. Throughout this gripping novel, a central theme shines through: Don't underestimate what people can do when they are willing to share their talents and abilities with others.
About the Author
Born during the Great Depression, Britton dropped out of school in the ninth grade and worked as a pin boy at a bowling alley before joining the military. He served with both the Navy and Air Force and in such diverse places as Vietnam and the Antarctic. He retired honorably in 1976. After two marriages and many years of drifting, he finally settled down for good in Asheville, North Carolina. He had two grown children: a son and a daughter.
The New Cowatas is a 744-page paperback with a retail price of $38.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9021-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
