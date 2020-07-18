New Mexico Author Publishes Crime Book
July 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGreen, a new book by Shirley Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What would possess someone to destroy a beautiful, innocent, young life? What would make a man seek violence and sexual gratification from a small child? This unique book explores these chilling questions. Green first provides a fictionalized account from the viewpoint of a rapist/murderer. This gruesome and disturbing narration portrays the events at the scene of the crime. Going beyond this however, the book also looks at the history of the criminal, what in his past has driven him to this situation? And what would he do after the crime is committed?
About the Author
Shirley Davis has a master's degree in education. She loves and enjoys all children, but especially her own two children. She has worked as a vocational rehabilitation counselor for the state of Wyoming.
Green is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0153-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
