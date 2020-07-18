Marlborough, MA Author Writes Children's Book
July 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnthony's Adventures in Growing Up, a new book by Mrs. M. C-Harrington, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Anthony's Adventures in Growing Up is a charming tale for children that helps both kids and parents learn how to deal with growing up. Anthony's mom is proud when he can do things on his own, but she is not quite ready. Although she will Always be there for him when he needs her.
About the Author
Debra M. C-Harrington is a mother of 3 and Grandmother of 5. She loves to write and her children and grandchildren give her inspiration. Debra was born and raised in Beverly, MA and left to move to Revere in 1996, where her children and grandchildren still reside. Debra lives in Marlborough, MA. With her husband, Guy, and her dog, Shelah.
Anthony's Adventures in Growing Up is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6191-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
