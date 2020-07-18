Conyers, GA Author Writes Debut Book
July 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChild Support: The Responsibility of Being Responsible, a new book by Donald F. Tynes Jr., PMP, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Child Support: The Responsibility of Being Responsible is for those persons who are entering the world of child support. This book will tell the story of what author Donald F. Tynes Jr., PMP went through and the pitfalls he faced, as well as give men and women and teen boys and girls an inside look at what to expect if they cannot work out their differences about child rearing and child support.
About the Author
Donald F. Tynes Jr., PMP is a husband and a dad. Currently, he works as a Project Engineer/Manager at a local chemical plant. He likes to spend time with his family and become involved in their interests. He likes cars and is very interested in owning a muscle car and restoring them to mint condition. Donald also likes to go deep-sea fishing. He tries to go fishing at least once a year in the gulf or off the Atlantic Ocean.
Child Support: The Responsibility of Being Responsible is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6209-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
