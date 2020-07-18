Philadelphia, PA Author Writes Autobiography
July 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDesign *Driven* Drama, a new book by Carol Elizabeth Koontz Hill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
DESIGN*DRIVEN*DRAMA: How I Built an Interior Design Career – My Way by author Carol Elizabeth Koontz Hill is an account of pursuing a dream career. The journey follows Ms. Hill from high school through college and into the many states, cities, and design firms where she built her illustrious career. It captures her many successes but also her disappointments. Ms. Hill feels this work gives readers an account of how life may present unexpected gifts that one may not realize while following a driven path.
Ms. Hill currently resides in the Philadelphia area where she is exploring writing about the city's legendary architecture.
Design *Driven* Drama is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0578-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us