E-Commerce & Marketplace Platform Launches in Barrie to Help Businesses Sell More Online
July 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsBARRIE, Ontario | Marketplace Solutions, an Expert Shopify and Premier Google Partner, launches its headquarters in Barrie, Ontario to design and develop fully optimized Shopify and Amazon e-commerce sales channels for retailers, manufacturers, and wholesale distributors.
Located in the south end of Barrie at 51 King Street, Unit 1 (recipient of the 2009 Green Project Award), Marketplace Solutions has set up shop to help both established businesses and early-stage brands to navigate the complex process of developing a successful direct-to-consumer e-commerce brand and sales model.
This specialized management team of Simcoe's top digital talent offers a strong background of experience and proven success in e-commerce, UI/UX design, web development, and digital marketing strategy. They bring that experience together with some of today's most powerful e-commerce tools and platforms, such as Canada's Shopify and Amazon marketplaces.
Lukas Henderson, Founder & CEO of Marketplace Solutions Group Inc, highlights the necessity for establishing an online retail presence, "By 2022, half of all online purchases will be made on Amazon, and the Canadian e-commerce retail business as a whole is projected to grow to over $108 billion by 2023."
Henderson goes on to say, "We are honoured to establish our operations within the city of Barrie. We recognize the strength of the local business network and the amazing resources that have been made available to young entrepreneurs in this growing hub for trending tech and digital start-ups. We are truly grateful for all the support we have had. This is just the beginning for our organization, and we look forward to the opportunity to give back."
Chris Adams, entrepreneur, start-up advisor and management consultant says, "Companies struggling with the daunting task of transforming themselves into an e-commerce-enabled enterprise-especially during these challenging times-can turn to Marketplace Solutions for the tools, processes, platforms, and expertise required to create a unique and powerful e-commerce brand presence."
Officially launched on Canada Day (July 1), 2020, Marketplace Solutions Group is already helping local brands realize their e-commerce potential on a national level.
"It's always exciting to see a client's vision come to life with an exceptional digital experience," says Paul Stainton, VP of Marketing for Marketplace Solutions. "It's not just about creating an e-commerce website, it's about creating an end-to-end e-commerce experience that tells the brand's story and engages the consumer to help drive sales conversions, retention, and lifetime customer value."
Marketplace Solutions Group Inc. is locally owned and operated and has collaborated closely with other local business development programs in Simcoe County such as the City of Barrie along with Georgian College, Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre, The Sandbox Centre, Innisfil Accelerates, Grow Vantage, Small Business Centre of Barrie, The Barrie Chamber of Commerce, Invest Barrie, The Ryerson DMZ, and The Georgian Angel Network.
If you want to start selling more online today with Shopify or Amazon, you can learn more at the Marketplace Solutions website.
