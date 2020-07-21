Intrafocus introduces a Strategic Plan Template
July 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsIntrafocus has introduced a Strategic Plan Template that can vastly improve the process of writing a strategy. Writing a strategy can be a daunting task. External factors could change everything, even for an established organisation.
The Intrafocus Strategic Plan Template follows a well established strategic process that will take the user through seven steps and ensure all of the bases are covered. The seven-step strategic planning process (SPP) is based on the principles of the tried and tested Balanced Scorecard Methodology and include:
"Everyone knows how to write a great strategy," says Clive Keyte, Director at Intrafocus "but implementing the strategy and ensuring success is altogether a different thing. You need to attend to your strategy every day; it is a living breathing business process. That is where this template can help."
The template is a cloud-based tool consisting of modules that map to the seven-step process. For each module, there is an extensive help facility that includes real-world examples. The user can start at the beginning and work their way through, or start in the middle and work backwards or forwards. At any stage, an editable document can be printed that includes all of the step headings.
About Intrafocus
Intrafocus is a business-performance management consultancy and software reseller. QuickScore™ is a KPI and scorecard management system linking KPIs to goals, strategic objectives, and initiatives or projects. Intrafocus runs balanced scorecard and strategy workshops to help organisations build, implement and manage strategy. The software is used by companies, large and small, across the world. The software can be easily integrated into any strategic planning process or added later as a management tool. Intrafocus supplies QuickScore™ to Europe, The Middle East and Africa.
