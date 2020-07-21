North Chester, VA Author Publishes Memoir
July 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHelp! My Life Is Killing Me, a new book by William Clarke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Help! My Life Is Killing Me is the true story of William Clarke's youth, growing up in a neglectful, abusive, poor family, and how that impacted his adult life. Written from his own personal memory, as well as from information told to him by his mother and some of his siblings as he was growing up, he now shares with you his tale and hopes you may gain some insight into your own history.
Help! My Life Is Killing Me is a 296-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0595-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
