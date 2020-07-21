Indian Professor & Author Publishes Engineering Book
Matrix structural analysis is a very elementary and useful subject, which is a stepping stone towards understanding more advanced subjects such as detailed finite element analysis, structural dynamics, and stability of structures. In the present day context, where use of computers for analysis of structures having ever-increasing complexity and size is mandatory, knowledge of this subject is essential even at undergraduate level. Study of the subject, not only clarifies structural analysis concepts, but it is also helpful in understanding of the unified analysis and design softwares like STAAD.Pro, SAP etc.
Dr. Pramod K. Singh worked as Professor & Head, and Institute Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, India. He taught Matrix Structural Analysis to undergraduate, postgraduate and pre-PhD students for more than three decades. He has developed the subject presentation in a unified and simplified form given in the book with the main computer application objective, which is very much liked by the students. He did his B.Sc. (Civil and Municipal Engineering), M.Sc. (Structures), and Ph.D. (Cable-Stayed Bridges) from the same institute. He has guided 3 PhD and 24 M.Tech. dissertations. He has published 62 research papers and received 4 best paper awards. He is a fellow / life member of four national professional bodies.
Matrix Structural Analysis is a 234-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0988-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
