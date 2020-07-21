St. Louis, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
July 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe White Raven and the Popcorn Prince, a new book by Bob Vass and illustrated by Judith Gosse, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The White Raven and the Popcorn Prince is a children's fantasy adventure. After having dreams, some may not believe those to be true. The story of the White Raven and the Popcorn Prince is not only an ironic one, but it also proves to those friends who have doubted you that dreams do come true.
About the Author
Bob Vass is currently a mental health counselor. He had spent 33 years teaching in a school before he became a therapist. Vass has an MFA in creative writing and has had several poems published. The White Raven and the Popcorn Prince is his first children's story to be published.
The White Raven and the Popcorn Prince is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0470-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us