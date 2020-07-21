Network Control Announces Continued Record Growth in First Half of 2020
July 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsNetwork Control, a pioneer and leader in the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) industry today announced record year over year growth for the first half of 2020 both in terms of revenue and customers. For 2020 revenue increased by 16% over the same period in 2019, and a number of nationally known companies were added to Network Control's extensive customer list in multiple industries.
More specifically, in the medical/biotech industry the company added the leading molecular diagnostic company in the prevention of colorectal cancer and a leading bio-pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the central nervous system. In the technology infrastructure support segment Network Control on-boarded a nationally recognized provider of maintenance and engineering services to mission critical wireless carriers.
The company also added the country's largest producer of fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, while banking was represented by the addition of a large regional bank in the midst of a larger bank merger.
For existing customers Network Control was able to identify over $12 million in additional cost savings.
Product and services enhancements included continued upgrades to its online web reporting tool, TemNet®, and the company added significant new services in the areas of comprehensive telecom audits and wireless expense management, both focused on supporting companies as they deal with the business challenges facing them in the pandemic.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented disruption to business, and companies in all markets are seeking to gain control of their communications expenses in a chaotic environment," said Mark Hearn, president and CEO of Network Control. "The companies we on-boarded so far in 2020 are leaders in their industries, and in many cases had TEM providers who were not DELIVERING all they expected in terms of reporting, savings and overall assistance. Our products, services, experience and expertise demonstratively provide businesses the support they need-and deserve from their TEM solution partner. That we were able to have a record first half speaks volumes, I think, about our business value and demonstrable return on investment."
About Network Control
For over 22 years Network Control has been a recognized leader for its US-based managed services that enable businesses to reduce and better control their voice, data, conferencing and wireless costs while improving their overall communications infrastructure. Companies have seen a six-month payback and typical ROI of 250-400% under the Network Control business model. The company has also pioneered Global TEM, a next generation services model that reflects the increased complexities of communications and its merger into the broader corporate IT infrastructure for companies with international footprints. More information can be found at www.network-control.com
Contact Information
Tara Harn
Network Control
+1 319-483-1123
