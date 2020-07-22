Harvey, IL Author Publishes Memoir
July 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDon't Wait to Realize You're Great, a new book by aDeborah, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Through the heart-wrenching account of neglect and abuse as a child and the continuing dysfunctional and toxic relationships with her family, aDeborah hopes that her readers realize the greatness they were born with and destined to be. "No matter what life throws at you, live and be great," she says.
In her book, aDeborah compares passages from The Bible to theories like The Big Bang and Evolution to prove the existence of God and His plan for each person's individual greatness.
Don't Wait to Realize You're Great is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6346-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
