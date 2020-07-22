New Leaders Join ABIM Board of Directors and Council
July 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsPhiladelphia, PA, July 15, 2020 – The American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) announced a new member of its Board of Directors, as well as new members and leadership of its Council today.
Alicia Fernandez, MD joins the Board of Directors as its newest member. Bruce Leff, MD is now the Chair of ABIM Council and Asher A. Tulsky, MD is Chair-Elect; new members include Laura Evans, MD, Salahuddin Kazi, MD, Julianne Morath, RN, Rudolph Rodriguez, MD, and Lynn Tanoue, MD.
Both ABIM's Board of Directors and Council are comprised of physicians with academic and clinical practice experience, interprofessional health care team members and public members. ABIM's governance members collaborate across the medical community to set strategy, lead innovation in assessment methods and explore opportunities to enhance Certification and Maintenance of Certification (MOC). All physicians in ABIM Governance participate in MOC.
"In today's rapidly changing health care environment, it is critical that physicians are able to demonstrate their proficiency and currency of medical knowledge through board certification," said Richard J. Baron, MD, President and CEO of ABIM. "For more than 80 years, ABIM has been committed to enhancing the quality of health care by certifying internists and subspecialists who demonstrate the knowledge, skills and attitudes essential for excellent patient care. With a focus on assessment innovation and listening to the physician community, ABIM prides itself on being a physician-led organization that serves as the vehicle through which the community sets standards."
Dr. Baron added, "We are honored to have Dr. Leff, an accomplished educator and well-respected voice in the internal medicine community, as our new Chair of ABIM Council. With many years of experience on ABIM's Geriatric Medicine Exam Committee, the Geriatric Medicine Board and ABIM Council, Dr. Leff is an exemplary Governance member who possesses an unparalleled passion for helping ABIM achieve its mission."
The Board of Directors sets the direction, strategy and goals for ABIM, and develops and maintains important partnerships in the health care community.
About ABIM's New Board member announced today:
The ABIM Council, which includes ABIM Specialty Board chairs, designs policies and procedures for Certification and MOC with peers across all the specialties of internal medicine to ensure the quality, relevance and effectiveness of ABIM's programs.
About ABIM's New Council leadership and Members:
"It's my honor to welcome these five outstanding new members to the ABIM Council. Each of them brings their own unique and important perspective to our work, and I'm greatly looking forward to learning from them during their terms of service," said Dr. Leff. "With the ongoing development of the longitudinal maintenance pathway slated to launch in 2022, it is essential that the new program reflects what we're hearing in the physician community, and I'm confident these new members will help us to achieve that goal."
ABIM Board Certified Doctors Make a Difference
Internists and subspecialists who earn and maintain board certification from the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) differentiate themselves every day through their specialized knowledge and commitment to continual learning in service of their patients. Established as an independent nonprofit more than 80 years ago, ABIM continues to be driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world. Visit ABIM's blog to learn more and follow ABIM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. ABIM is a member of the American Board of Medical Specialties.
Contact Information
John Held, APR
American Board of Internal Medicine
215-446-3572
Contact Us
John Held, APR
American Board of Internal Medicine
215-446-3572
Contact Us