ABIM Announces New Specialty Board and Exam Committee Members
Philadelphia, PA, July 15, 2020 – The American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) today announced new appointments to its governance structure, including new Specialty Board and Exam Committee members.
ABIM Governance consists of more than 350 members on more than 50 boards and committees and includes physicians, allied professionals and public members. ABIM has 12 Specialty Boards – one for all disciplines solely sponsored and administered by ABIM, including internal medicine. The Specialty Boards are where the frontline work at the discipline-specific level is done. Specialty Boards have oversight of the Exam Committees and are responsible for the broad definition of the discipline across Certification and Maintenance of Certification (MOC). Members also consult with physicians and partner with medical societies to incorporate external feedback into Specialty Board deliberations.
"We are so fortunate to welcome these 29 new Specialty Board members to ABIM Governance. The Specialty Board works on behalf of the community to make ABIM programs more relevant to ABIM diplomates. An integral part of that work is building partnerships with societies and other organizational stakeholders in support of ABIM's mission and to ensure the voice of the community is heard," said Richard J. Baron, MD, President and CEO of ABIM. "The individuals joining us are all distinguished leaders from clinical practice and academia that will enhance ABIM's efforts to offer a credential that is valuable to both physicians and patients."
ABIM's 20 Exam Committees are responsible for developing relevant, clinically valid and rigorous assessments for Certification and MOC. Committee members are involved in assessment innovations including incorporating clinical resources such as UpToDate® into existing assessments, as well as supporting the Knowledge Check-Ins and assessment pathways that were created with medical specialty societies. Exam Committee members are involved in direct patient care in a variety of geographic locations and institutional settings.
"With the design and launch of the new longitudinal maintenance pathway for MOC, the knowledge and expertise of today's new Specialty Board and Exam Committee members will be utilized to ensure the new program is valuable and clinically relevant," said Marianne M. Green, MD, Chair of ABIM's Board of Directors. "As ABIM continues its organizational transformation to incorporate learning into its longitudinal assessment, ABIM and the Board of Directors will rely on the diverse talents of these new governance members."
New members of the ABIM Specialty Boards
and Exam Committees
are:
Cardiovascular Board:
Yuli Kim, MD, is the Medical Director of the Philadelphia Adult Congenital Heart Center, a joint program between the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Penn Medicine as well as the Fellowship Director for the ACHD Fellowship Program at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Ronnie Ramadan, MD, is an interventional and structural cardiologist at the Boston VA Healthcare System and the Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, MA. He is the Director of the Structural Heart Disease Program at the Boston VA and an Instructor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.
Garima Sharma, MD, is Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Cardiology and Department of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Leslie Beth Sossoman, is the Faculty Specialist for the AG-ACNP Program, a collaboration between Atrium Health and UNC-Charlotte to prepare nurse practitioners for the complex needs of hospitalized patients.
Cardiovascular Board Cardiovascular Disease Exam Committee:
Scott Kinlay, MD, is Associate Chief in Cardiology and Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and Vascular Medicine services at the Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System. He is an Associate Professor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School.
Cardiovascular Board Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology Exam Committee:
Chair, David E. Haines, MD, is Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Oakland University-William Beaumont School of Medicine and the Director of the Heart Rhythm Center at Beaumont Health in Royal Oak, Michigan.
James Daubert, MD, is Professor of Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, member of the DCRI faculty, and Associate Director of the Heart Center at Duke University Medical Center.
Critical Care Medicine Board:
Chair, Laura E. Evans, MD, MSc, is Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington and the Medical Director of Critical Care at the University of Washington Medical Center.
Kimberly Bird, MD, is an Internal Medicine Residency Program Director at Sovah Health Danville in Danville, Virginia, and is the Medical Director of the Critical Care Unit and the Sleep Lab at Sovah Health Danville.
Angel O. Coz Yataco, MD, is the Medical Director of the Intensive Care Unit at the Lexington Veterans Affairs Medical Center and an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Kentucky.
Tessa Damm, DO, is a practicing intensivist within a multidisciplinary critical care group at a quaternary referral center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Critical Care Medicine Board Exam Committee:
Co-Chair, Christopher F. Barnett, MD, is Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Program and Director of the Medical Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.
Co-Chair, Margaret A. Pisani, MD, is Associate Professor of Medicine at Yale University and Fellowship Program Director in the Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Section.
Lillian L. Emlet, MD, is Associate Program Director of the Internal Medicine-Critical Care Medicine fellowship of the Multidisciplinary Critical Care Training Program at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Jennifer G. Wilson, MD, is Clinical Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Stanford University and works clinically as an attending physician in both the ED and the medical surgical ICUs at Stanford.
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism Board:
Shehzad Basaria, MD, is a Reproductive Endocrinologist and the Associate Director of the Section of Men's Health, Aging and Metabolism at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School.
Whitney Goldner, MD, is an Endocrinologist and Professor of Medicine, Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism at the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine.
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism Board Exam Committee:
Cyrus V. Desouza, MD, is Professor of Medicine and the Chief of Endocrinology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Daniel Rubin, MD, is Associate Professor of Medicine in the Section of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.
Savitha Subramanian, MD, is Associate Professor at the University of Washington (UW) Department of Medicine, Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology and Nutrition, and she is the Medical Director of the UW Lipid Clinic.
Gastroenterology Board:
Nikhil Bhargava, DO, is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Midwestern University in Downers Grove, Illinois and Program Director for the Gastroenterology Fellowship at Riverside Medical Center.
Scharles Konadu, MD, is a general gastroenterologist and consultant for the multi-specialty group Huguley Medical Associates in Burleson, Texas.
Gastroenterology Board Exam Committee:
Chair, Charlene M. Prather, MD, is a gastroenterologist and Professor of Internal Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Kerry B. Dunbar, MD, is Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Texas (UT) Southwestern Medical School and the Gastroenterology Section Chief at the VA North Texas Healthcare System. She is also an Associate Program Director for the UT Southwestern Internal Medicine residency training program.
Sara Echelmeyer, MD, is a gastroenterology specialist in a large multi-specialty group in Jefferson City, Missouri.</li>
Geriatric Medicine Board:
Jessica L. Kalender-Rich, MD, is Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City, Kansas.
Sunny Linnebur, PharmD, is Professor of the Department of Clinical Pharmacy at the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.
Lisa Walke, MD, is Chief of the Division of Geriatric Medicine for the Perelman School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania.
Hematology Board:
Ishmael A. Jaiyesimi, MD, is Director of the Hematology-Oncology Fellowship Program and Chair for the Hematology-Oncology Department at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oaks, Michigan.
Meghan Gutierrez is the Chief Executive Officer of the Lymphoma Research Foundation.
Hematology Board Exam Committee:
Chair, Robert T. Means, Jr., MD, is Dean and Professor of Internal Medicine at the James H. Quillen College of Medicine, East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Lisa N. Boggio, MD, is Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Section of Hematology at Rush Medical College. She is also the clinical director of the Rush Hemophilia Treatment Center and co-Director of the Consultative Hematology Service.
Danielle A. Shafer, DO, is a hematology and oncology specialist at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Massey Cancer Center, in Richmond, Virginia.
Hospital Medicine Exam Writing Committee:
Peter Shin, MD, is the Director of Hospital Medicine at Englewood Hospital Medical Center in New Jersey.
Infectious Disease Board:
Erin Bonura, MD, is Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Disease at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU). She is also Thread Director of Microbiology & Immunology for Undergraduate Medical Education (UME) and Associate Program Director for the Internal Medicine Residency Program at OHSU.
Howard M. Heller, MD, is Associate Physician at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in the infectious disease division and is Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine, part-time, at Harvard Medical School.
Infectious Disease Board Exam Committee:
Darcy Wooten, MD, is Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health at University of California San Diego (UCSD). She also serves as the Associate Program Director for the ID Fellowship Training Program at UCSD</li>.
Internal Medicine Board:
Ali Khan, MD, is a practicing general internist and Executive Medical Director at Oak Street Health, a value-based health care company focused on the delivery of transformative primary care to vulnerable Medicare and Medicare-Medicaid enrollees across the United States.
David Pizzimenti, DO, is the Associate Medical Officer of Acute Care Services and is the founding Internal Medicine Residency Program Director at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
Christopher Walsh, MD, is the Chief Medical Officer for VHC Physician Group's Primary Care Division. He is also a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Georgetown University School of Medicine.
Richard M. Wardrop, III, MD, is Professor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics and serves as the Vice Chair for Education and Faculty Development for the Department of Medicine at University of Mississippi School of Medicine.
Internal Medicine Board Exam Committee:
Josune Iglesias, MD, is Assistant Professor at Rush Medical College, Rush University in Chicago, Illinois.
Nina Mingioni, MD is a Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is also an Attending Physician at Jefferson Internal Medicine Associates.
Michelle Rossi, MD, practices internal medicine at Celebrate Primary Care in Gainesville, Florida.
Medical Oncology Board:
William J. Gradishar, MD, is Professor of Medicine (Hematology and Oncology) and is Chief of Hematology and Oncology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
Medical Oncology Board Exam Committee:
Bartosz Chmielowski, MD., Ph.D, is Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology-Oncology at the University of California Los Angeles.
Nephrology Board:
Chair, Rudolph A. Rodriguez, MD, is the Director of the Hospital & Specialty Medicine Service Line at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System and a Professor and Vice Chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of Washington.
John C. Lieske, MD, is Professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, and the Director of the Renal Function Laboratory in the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology.
Matthew A. Sparks, MD, is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Duke University, a staff physician at the Durham VA Health System, and serves as the Associate Program Director for the Nephrology Fellowship Program. He is Director of Medical Student Research in the Department of Medicine.
Nephrology Board Exam Committee:
Edgar V. Lerma, MD, is Clinical Professor of Medicine with the University of Illinois College (UIC) of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois. He is also the Educational Coordinator for Nephrology at the UIC/Advocate Christ Medical Center Internal Medicine Residency Training Program in Oak Lawn, Illinois.
Pulmonary Disease Board:
Chair, Lynn T. Tanoue, MD, is Professor of Medicine and Clinical Chief, Section of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, where she is also Vice-Chair for Clinical Affairs in the Department of Internal Medicine. She co¬directs the Yale Thoracic Oncology Program and directs the Yale Screening and Nodule Program at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven, and is the principal investigator of the Yale Lung Cancer Biorepository.
Geneva Tatum, MD, is Associate Professor of Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine and the Program Director for the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and multispecialty Critical Care Medicine fellowship programs at Henry Ford Hospital. She also serves as the Associate Division Head of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
Peter H. Sporn, MD, is Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary and Critical Care), Cell and Developmental Biology and Medical Education at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
Pulmonary Disease Board Exam Committee:
Jacqueline Chang, MD, is a pulmonary critical care physician and division head of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, California.
M. Patricia Rivera, MD, is Professor of Medicine in the Division of Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Rheumatology Board:
Chair, Salahuddin Kazi, MD, is Vice Chair of Education for the Department of Internal Medicine and a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Rheumatic Diseases at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. He is also the Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Training Program at UT Southwestern.
Mary Wasko, MD, is a Rheumatology Specialist affiliated with medical facilities Allegheny General Hospital and Western Pennsylvania Hospital.
Rheumatology Board Exam Committee:
Debendra Pattanaik, MD, is an Associate Professor of Medicine in the division of Rheumatology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
Avis Ware, MD is Professor of Medicine and Clinical Director of Rheumatology at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Sleep Medicine Test-Writing Committee:
Chair, Dennis H. Auckley, MD, is Associate Professor of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University (MetroHealth Medical Center) in Cleveland, Ohio where he practices pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine and directs the Center for Sleep Medicine. Dr. Auckley is also the Associate Director of both the Case Sleep Fellowship Program and MetroHealth's Pulmonary and Critical Care Fellowship Program.
Lois E. Krahn, MD, is a Professor of Psychiatry in the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and holds a joint appointment in the Department of Psychiatry and Psychology and the Division of Pulmonary Medicine.
Richard Simon, MD, is a Medical Director of the Kathryn Severyns Dement Sleep Disorders Center in Walla Walla, Washington and is a Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington.
Test and Policy Committee on Transplant Hepatology:
Brendan McGuire, MD, is Professor of Medicine at University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) Department of Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology, and is the Director of the UAB Liver Center.
Test-Writing Committee on Hospice and Palliative Medicine:
Chair, Robert C. Macauley, MD, is Professor of Pediatrics at Oregon Health Sciences University (OHSU) School of Medicine and Director of the OHSU Doernbecher Bridges program.
Arif Kamal, MD, is the Physician Quality and Outcomes Officer for the Duke Cancer Institute and an Associate Professor of Medicine, Business Administration, and Population Health Sciences in the Division of Medical Oncology and Section of Palliative Care at Duke University.
Susan McCammon, MD, is Professor of Medicine at the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) Department of Otolaryngology.</li>
View lists of current ABIM Specialty Board members and current Exam Committee members.
ABIM Board Certified Doctors Make a Difference
Internists and subspecialists who earn and maintain board certification from the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) differentiate themselves every day through their specialized knowledge and commitment to continual learning in service of their patients. Established as an independent nonprofit more than 80 years ago, ABIM continues to be driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world. Visit ABIM's blog to learn more and follow ABIM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. ABIM is a member of the American Board of Medical Specialties.