Harvey Kubernik's "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters" Is the Documentary Music History Book for the 21st Century.
July 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOtherworld Cottage Industries (Los Angeles, California) has published Harvey Kubernik's 19th book, a 520 page, photo-illustrated comprehensive exploration of music history in documentary films for 21st century fans and collectors who never experienced (or wish to re-experience), the excitement of live festivals and concerts from the fifties to the present, many now available on DVD and/or Blu Ray, enabling all to see as well as hear their favorite stars perform their favorite songs.
The book includes 1975-2020 interviews Kubernik has conducted with Oscar, Emmy and award winners Dick Clark, Curtis Hanson, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, D.A. Pennebaker, Albert Maysles, Murray Lerner, John Ridley, Allan Arkush, Steve Binder, Johnny Cash, Morgan Neville, and David Leaf, as well as commentary by the Supremes' Mary Wilson, Ray Manzarek of the Doors, alongside chapters devoted to Elvis Presley, George Harrison, the Rolling Stones, Bert Berns, Link Wray, Bob Dylan, The Band, Motown, Stax and epic pop music television shows of the sixties and seventies.
It only went live on Amazon over the weekend, but already the advance praise is pouring in for "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters."
"I first met Harvey Kubernik at the Hollywood Bowl the night Brian Wilson first performed 'Pet Sounds.' It was 2000, an auspicious beginning to the century. HK and I had the last century and more to gnaw on. He was equally at home discussing Steely Dan or Dan Bourgoise; George Harrison or Chakaris; Sandra Dee or Dee Anthony. Harvey has a third ear; he writes with it, and that is what separates him from the cut and paste. He is our reference library and he reps us well." Andrew Loog Oldham, Record producer, author, deejay, University Lecturer.
"Harvey Kubernik is a cornucopia of American culture. His book is a totally original scan across this history, uncovering major and minor players, aficionados and accomplices of every stripe." Dr. David E. James, professor, School of Cinema Television, University of Southern California.
"For those thoroughly discriminating amongst us who know and wish to listen with their eyes as well as both ears, Harvey Kubernik's most authoritative view of on-screen rock 'n' roll instructs plus informs as it brightly illuminates the always-on-key figures on both sides of the lens. Oh! And you can also dance to it!" Gary Pig Gold: Musician and writer
Author, music historian, film and TV veteran Harvey Kubernik has been in the frame game since 1972, and served as Consulting Producer on the 2010 singer-songwriter documentary, "Troubadours" directed by Morgan Neville. During 2006, Kubernik spoke at The Library of Congress special hearings that were held in Hollywood on archiving practices and audiotape preservation. In 2020 Kubernik served as Consultant on "Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time" documentary directed by Alison Ellwood, which debuted in May on the EPIX/MGM television channel.
In this age, with documentaries, particularly rock, pop and soul music-centric ones, based on subscriptions to streaming platforms and ongoing DVD and Blu Ray retail releases more popular than ever, Harvey's "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters" in-depth examination of the topical celluloid rock and documentary world proves thorough, timely, and fascinating.
Visit the Otherworld Cottage books and DVD catalog at otherworldcottage,com, where you'll find more about "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters," in the topics listed below its cover. Synopsis is Harvey's overview of the content, Sample Pages present the Table of Contents, and show a number of typical pages. Today, Reviews are mostly previews, but Kubernik's Legacy is his music, literary and screen biography, and the Amazon links below are self-explanatory.
The paperback book is currently sold on Amazon, and a digital download version should be available on Amazon on or about the first of August. Publishers desiring review copies should contact info@otherworldcottage.com.
