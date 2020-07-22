Hattiesburg, MS Author Publishes Religious Poetry
July 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSavor My Savior, a new book by Sylvia V. Hartfield, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A collection of religious poems and devotionals, Savor My Savior helps the reader hone spirituality and develop insight on the deeper purpose of life. In the author's words, this practice offers insight on, "…how it all works together," and, "the purpose for which we were all created."
About the Author
Sylvia V. Hartfield is a devoted wife, mother, and servant of God. She is a firm believer that God works through our hands. Every day is a lesson in learning to represent Jesus on Earth through spiritual leadership and example. Sylvia leads her life in the hopes and confidence that others will be drawn to the same spiritual home she has found as a servant of The Lord Our Savior.
Savor My Savior is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6285-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us