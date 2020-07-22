Rhodes Island Author Writes Powerful New Book
July 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIt Was Just Another Day, a new book by Judith Jennings, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It Was Just Another Day shares the day-to-day experiences of women seeking help and recovery.
It is based on the author's own experiences as a co-founder and director of a Christian transitional housing program. The road is difficult, but rewarding for those who dare to make it through.
About the Author
Judith Jennings is a former battered woman who lived with an addict. Due to her life experiences, she felt led to start a transitional housing program for women in recovery. In 1991, she co-founded a home for women struggling with abuse, addiction, and mental health issues. For thirty years, she has watched the many struggles of the women who come into the home. She knows how hard it is and hopes to foster a deeper understanding of the recovery process in the reader. She has personally watched these women's lives unfold and seen many transformed.
It Was Just Another Day is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0248-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
