The NEA Foundation Honors 46 Educators with National Award for Teaching Excellence

July 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWASHINGTON, D.C. (July 22, 2020) – The NEA Foundation today announced that 46 public school educators from across the country will receive the prestigious California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence at the NEA Foundation 2021 Salute to Excellence in Education Gala in February 2021. The California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence awardees are nominated for their dedication to the profession, community engagement, professional development, attention to diversity, and advocacy for fellow educators.
Each year, the Salute to Excellence in Education Gala celebrates the best in public education from around the country. The awardees represent diverse school communities from small towns to urban centers. At the gala, the educators are truly the stars, celebrated throughout the night with music, performances, videos, and more.
"In a time when awareness of educators' vital role to our society is growing, we honor exceptional educators who serve students and communities in extraordinary ways," says Sara A. Sneed, president and CEO, the NEA Foundation. "Each California Casualty awardee exemplifies the best in public education, demonstrates innovative approaches to student learning, and supports their peers. We are grateful to California Casualty for its recognition and support, and we look forward to honoring the 2021 California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence awardees."
"It's an honor to recognize these exceptional educators and education support professionals who nurture, inspire, and make a difference in the lives of others," says Joe Volponi, president and CEO, California Casualty. "The California Casualty awardees show us all that with passion, innovation and dedication, you can achieve great things."
Of the 46 state awardees who were nominated by their National Education Association state affiliate, five finalists will be announced this fall and receive a $10,000 award. The educator selected for the top award will be revealed at the gala, and will receive $25,000. The gala will be livestreamed at neafoundation.org.
The NEA Foundation and the National Education Association jointly present the awards. Find more information about the awards and a gallery of this year's awardees.
About the NEA Foundation
The NEA Foundation is a national philanthropic organization that invests in educators' leadership, shared learning and collaboration; supports partnerships and initiatives that strengthen public education; and promotes improvements in public education policy and practice. Find us at neafoundation.org, Facebook and Twitter.
