Pasco, WA Author Publishes Christian Book
July 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Gospel: True or False, a new book by John A. Henning, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When author John A. Henning was thirty-two years old, he had a dream one night that changed his life forever. He used this dream to write The Gospel: True or False with a predominantly Christian theme that spurs intelligent discussion about religion.
About the Author
John A. Henning is one of six boys, born in 1948 in a small town in Washington State. He grew up on a farm outside of town. He lived there for his first eighteen years of his life and worked on the farm doing chores any farm boy would do. His mother and father were both born again Christians. His mother was a fervent prayer and he firmly believes it was because of her prayers that eventually brought him around to surrender his life to Christ. He grew up going to church pretty much every time the church doors were open but never became serious about his personal relationship with Christ until at the age of thirty-two when his life was transformed. He truly was awakened by God through a dream that he had one night when the Lord used a scripture verse, Matthew 5:30, "If your right hand makes you stumble, cut it off and throw it from you; for it is better for you to lose one of the parts of your body, than for your whole body to go into hell."
The dream caused anguish of mind and heart for a very long time. Finally, it caused him to become serious about truly surrendering his life and beginning a life long journey of seeking God. Because of God's work in his heart over the past thirty-eight years, he has and still is being molded into the blessed image of Christ.
Because of what he has seen transpiring amongst the churches of America especially, God laid upon his heart to write this book about the Gospel of Christ and how the true gospel needs to be restored and made known to the churches. Therefore, it is his prayer that hearts will be awakened through this writing and people will become serious about knowing Jesus Christ.
The Gospel: True or False is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0518-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
