We Silver Jewels Announced Huge Discounts on Wholesale Steel and Fashion Jewelry
July 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWe Silver Jewels is a renowned fashion jewelry wholesale company that is currently offering considerable discounts of up to 40% on wholesale steel and fashion jewelry for both men and women. The store's Super Summer Sales are ongoing, and customers can avail exciting offers on wholesale jewelry as part of the yearly sales. Steel fashion jewelry is in vogue and an attraction among teenage boys and girls. The company is offering generous discounts on its wide range of steel and fashion jewelry in an attempt to cash in on this raging trend.
We Silver Jewels stays two steps ahead of its competitors by offering the latest trends in fashion and silver jewelry at competitive prices. The company not only sells its wholesale jewelry supplies at factory-direct prices but also offers hefty discounts on bulk orders. Large businesses can save 20% or more by ordering steel fashion jewelry in bulk for their customers. In addition to the company's affordable prices, jewelry businesses can also take advantage of the ongoing Summer Super Sales that is offering up to 60% off on selected items.
We Silver Jewels indulges different tastes and style preferences by supplying a wide range of steel fashion jewelry, including pendants, chains, necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, and studs. Designers use surgical-grade stainless steel to make most of the jewelry on offer at the online store. Other materials that the jewelry wholesale company's craftsmen use include, among, others, alloy, crystal, titanium, and leather. The selection of steel jewelry on offer is of the highest quality as well as scratch proof.
Tim Green, the company's head of sales and marketing, claimed, "We Silver Jewels offer the best wholesale prices and jewelry of the best quality in Dallas, Texas. While our company headquarters is in the USA, our factory is located in Thailand. We employ experts to manage our entire manufacturing chain efficiently so that we can supply quality steel and fashion jewelry. The company follows the highest safety standards and the latest trends while designing silver and steel jewelry. We offer bulk discounts and free shipping for orders over $499."
About the Company
We Silver Jewels is a trusted online wholesaler that delivers stamped 925 silver jewelry at highly affordable prices.
To know more, visit https://www.we-silver-jewels.com.
Contact Information
Tim Green
We Silver Jewels
1-844-277-2712
