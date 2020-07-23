New Oxford, PA Author Publishes Novel
July 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Lethal Family, a new book by Christopher Powers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Lethal Family introduces us to Jack Arthur and his nine friends, who are in a specialized group to fight an underground crime unit in which they soon find themselves overwhelmed and must rely on their skills and each other to survive. Enjoy this tale of action and great adventure, and experience all of the emotions each story has to offer.
About the Author
Christopher Powers is twenty-one years old and really loves to write. He first started writing right after high school and even took some writing courses in college. His friends are a huge inspiration to his stories, and he loves to go golfing, bowling, and play soccer with them. Music is also what inspires him most to write. Without music and his friends, he doubts he would be anywhere close to what he is and what he is achieving today.
The Lethal Family is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0868-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
