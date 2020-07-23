Australian Author Writes Mystery Novel
July 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHilda's Secret, a new book by Judith Dring, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the aftermath of World War II, eighty-five thousand "displaced" people were in refugee camps scattered all over Europe. Many sought to start a new life away from the tragedy of destruction and loss. Countries like Canada and Australia offered the promise of a "new start" and a chance to start life over. This is a story of a Latvian girl who found love in the isolation of the West Australian Wheatbelt. However, no one really escapes the past and when a life is lost, an inquisitive Australian lass is reluctantly recruited to solve the mystery. The Australian girl, Sally, has herself recently returned to her homeland after a failed love affair in Africa. With dogged determination to find the truth, Sally is met with many challenges along the way. She falls in love with a wealthy landholder who is a suspect in the mysterious death. Her impetuous nature is moderated by the sensible love of her sister Irma and the loving spirit of Hilda.
About the Author
Born and raised in a small country town in the southwest of Western Australia, Judith Dring travelled widely with her parents to visit her four older married sisters. This allowed her time to observe behaviors in the world around her and encounter bush "characters" who for one reason or another sought the isolation and freedom of the countryside. Having been inspired by teachers in her life, she became a teacher herself and was appointed to a position in the Northern Agricultural region of Western Australia where she met her husband Peter, a farmer. Enduring the challenges of farming together for many years has instilled in them a great respect for nature and the people who live and work in the country. They have four adult children and eight grandchildren. Judith served as a pastoral assistant in the Anglican Church, a justice of the peace, and the activities of the local community. Now retired, Judith enjoys reflecting and writing fiction based on the events of the past and the diversity of people touched by these events.
Hilda's Secret is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0855-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
