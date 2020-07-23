Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Book on Addiction
July 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRecovery in Black and White in America, a new book by Martin J. Lee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Our nation's youth are in the grips of an opioid crisis. Young and old addicts are overdosing and dying daily. Recovery programs and fellowships are helping immensely. Recovery in Black and White in America exposes the ignorance and the arrogance of our American society's ills that tend to interfere with the recovery process of many addicts and alcoholics.
About the Author
Martin J. Lee was orphaned at ten years old, born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. As an adolescent, after moving to Philadelphia, PA, he went on to become an all-city, all-area, and all-state basketball player in high school, receiving a basketball scholarship from the University of Pittsburgh. He has a B.A. degree in English Literature from Lincoln University and became a certified railroad engineer for Conrail in 1986.
A single father raising his son and daughter, Martin worked one on one with court-adjudicated wayward youths as a mentor for fifteen years.
Martin J. Lee has appeared as a guest on The Von Agency Podcast, HLN, the Page Publishing Book Club, and The Applause Radio Show. These interviews can be found on Facebook and YouTube.
Recovery in Black and White in America is a 266-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0154-7. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
