ABIM Foundation Announces New Trustees
July 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPHILADELPHIA – The ABIM Foundation announces the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees: Susan Edgman-Levitan, PA, Jeanne Marrazzo, MD, MPH, and Reginald Tucker-Seeley, MA, ScM, ScD. Each will serve a three-year term.
"Our new Trustees come from a diversity of backgrounds and disciplines, and they will be an invaluable resource in guiding the Foundation's ongoing effort to foster trust in the health care system," said Richard J. Baron, MD, President and CEO of the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) and the ABIM Foundation.
Ms. Edgman-Levitan is Executive Director of the John D. Stoeckle Center for Primary Care Innovation at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is a strong advocate of understanding the patient's perspective on health care. She has been the co-Principal Investigator on the Yale/Harvard Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Study (CAHPS) since 1995, and is a Senior Fellow and a member of the Lucian Leape Institute at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement. Ms. Edgman-Levitan is a graduate of the University of Michigan and the Duke University Physician Assistant program, where she received the Distinguished Alumni Award and was inducted into the Duke University Medical School Hall of Fame. She served as an inaugural public member of the ABIM Council from 2014-2020.
Dr. Marrazzo is the C. Glenn Cobbs Professor of Medicine and Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She has achieved international recognition for her research and education efforts in the field of sexually transmitted infections, especially as they affect women's health. She conducts research on the human microbiome, specifically as it relates to female reproductive tract infections and hormonal contraception. Her other research interests include prevention of HIV infection using biomedical interventions. Dr. Marrazzo has chaired the ABIM Council and the ABIM Infectious Disease Specialty Board. She is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. She received her BA from Harvard University, her MD from Thomas Jefferson University, and her MPH from the University of Washington.
Dr. Tucker-Seeley is the inaugural holder of the Edward L. Schneider chair in gerontology and Assistant Professor in the Leonard Davis School of Gerontology at the University of Southern California. His research focuses on three primary areas: financial well-being across the chronic disease continuum from prevention to end of life; the measurement of the neighborhood environment in population health research; and measuring and reporting health disparities, as well as governmental efforts to reduce disparities and create health equity. He completed master's and doctoral degrees in public health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (HSPH) and a postdoctoral fellowship in cancer prevention and control at HSPH and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
The Board of Trustees oversees the ABIM Foundation's work in medical professionalism, and includes many national health care leaders. The other 2020-21 Trustees include:
###
About the ABIM Foundation
The ABIM Foundation's mission is to advance medical professionalism to improve the health care system by collaborating with physicians and physician leaders, medical trainees, health care delivery systems, payers, policymakers, consumer organizations and patients to foster a shared understanding of professionalism and how they can adopt the tenets of professionalism in practice. To learn more about the ABIM Foundation, visit www.abimfoundation.org, connect on Facebook or follow on Twitter.
Contact Information
Tim Lynch
ABIM Foundation
2154463610
Contact Us
Tim Lynch
ABIM Foundation
2154463610
Contact Us