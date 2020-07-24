Pontiac, MI Author Publishes Story Collection
July 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTodd's Bed Time Stories, a new book by Mr. Clark Dillon Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On a different world, far, far away, Peter is a human child under the care of Todd the Fox, an immortal God who knows the past and future.
Each night before bed, Peter asks for a bedtime story.
But these are not your usual bedtime stories. Instead, Todd gives Peter glimpses in the dark and gritty future.
Todd's Bed Time Stories is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9621-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
