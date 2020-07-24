Norwich, CT Author Publishes Memoir
July 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLOST in the Programming Energies, a new book by Ruth Oma Isaacs, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
LOST in the Programming Energies is Ruth Oma Isaacs' story of the harsh realities of being raped and continuously molested. Ruth expresses to her readers an emphasis on self, deadly habits, suicide, and recognizing the energies that affect the self. This is just another perspective showing how she came to have this perspective. She would like readers, especially those of Afrikan descent, to know that they do not have to suffer as they are programmed to do. We should all get in touch with ourselves and make choices that benefit us.
LOST in the Programming Energies is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0489-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
