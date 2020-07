Buffalo, NY Author Publishes Children's Book

Lady's Thanksgiving, a new book by Pamela Jeter & Jeffrey Still, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Lady, the family's Belgian Sheppard, has the house to herself for the holiday and the Thanksgiving feast is all laid out! What's a dog to do?About the AuthorBased on a true story, Pamela Jeter and Jeffrey Still look forward to sharing the experience and making families laugh!Lady's Thanksgiving is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9618-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com