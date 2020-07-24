Buffalo, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
July 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLady's Thanksgiving, a new book by Pamela Jeter & Jeffrey Still, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lady, the family's Belgian Sheppard, has the house to herself for the holiday – and the Thanksgiving feast is all laid out! What's a dog to do?
About the Author
Based on a true story, Pamela Jeter and Jeffrey Still look forward to sharing the experience – and making families laugh!
Lady's Thanksgiving is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9618-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us