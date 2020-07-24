New Jersey Author Publishes Poetry Collection
July 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsP.O.E.M.S (From the Heart), a new book by Jacqueline E. Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
P.O.E.M.S. (Poetry of Emotional Memories Suppressed) by Jaqueline Wilson is a wonderful collection of poetry inspired by the many painful, emotional, and joyful memories of events she has had to experience in her life. Though at times we may struggle to find hope and a light at the end of a dark tunnel, Jacqueline's works help us and remind us we are not alone. We may always find peace in troubled times.
About the Author
Jacqueline E. Wilson is a Christian woman who loves Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She enjoys fishing, crocheting, puzzles, word puzzles, and playing games on her phone or computer. But most of all, she loves being around her grandchildren. She currently lives in North Brunswick, NJ.
P.O.E.M.S (From the Heart), is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0140-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
