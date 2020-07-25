Clinton, MD Author Publishes Thriller Novel
July 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Thorn Among the Rosebuds, a new book by Dr. Shirley A. Walton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Charlene Donaldson is a beautiful Afro-American female who is willing to go to any lengths to support her husband in his quest to become a successful actor, writer, and producer in Hollywood, California. Roger Henry Donaldson is an Afro-American man who quickly learns what it takes to become successful in the world of entertainment and is more than willing to do anything to obtain his success. And Jennifer Blake is a beautiful blonde-haired, blue-eyed white woman who pretends to be Charlene's best friend while hating her. Jennifer's only mission in life is to destroy Charlene in order to get her hands on everything that he has worked to accomplish. The Thorn Among the Rosebuds is an action-packed adventure, fantasy, romance, suspense thriller that will have you begging for more.
About the Author
Dr. Walton is a native Washingtonian and mother of three. She has written several books over the years, including How to Purchase Real Estate Using Other People's Money and Breast Cancer Exercises, and looks forward to having each available for public enjoyment. Dr. Walton served as an administrator and educator in Washington, D.C., and Maryland. Her credentials include certified principal and administrator, and certified teacher and reading specialist. Her work experience includes principal/director, assistant principal/director, lead teacher, reading specialist, reading chair, reading teacher, and teacher. An avid Zumba and line dancer, Dr. Walton has also taken courses in tai chi, yoga, Ageless Grace, Memory, Chronic Diseases, water aerobics, swimming, chair exercises, beginning/intermediate exercise, and exercise for people over 40. She is also active in politics and world affairs.
The Thorn Among the Rosebuds is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0303-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us