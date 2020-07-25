Texas Author Publishes Daily Devotionals
July 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDaily Devotionals: 106 Devotionals to Mold You into the Person God Intended, a new book by Javier Longoria, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Daily Devotionals is something that has really been applied in author Javier Longoria's Life. It is not only an accomplishment but having eternal rewards in pleasing his God and what He has done in him.
Fall in love with Jesus, His word, and constantly let Him guide you in every daily situation. There will be days that you might need a word, a phrase, or all of the devotional. But one thing is for sure: Creative minds are always challenged by the Word of GOD.
About the Author
As a preacher and teacher of the Word of God, there is nothing that brings Javier Longoria more joy in life than doing what God has called him to do.
He loves the church (the people) of our Lord. He also loves to read books, has a passion for Bible studies, and enjoys preparing them and sharing the Word of God with others.
Javier is called to ministry, he is a down-to-earth kind of person, and he just enjoys life, every moment. With the life he now has in Jesus Christ, he is truly content, sold out for Jesus.
Daily Devotionals: 106 Devotionals to Mold You into the Person God Intended is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0162-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
