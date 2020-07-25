Seymour, TN Author Publishes War Memoir
July 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVietnam in Verse, a new book by Garry A. Noland, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Garry A. Noland has an Ed.S in Educational Administration and Supervision from the University of Tennessee. He was a public school teacher, teaching English in high school and Astronomy at the University of Tennessee.
Vietnam in Verse is his poignant and entertaining personal recollection of the war. A copy belongs on the shelf of every veteran and patriot.
Vietnam in Verse is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0519-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us