Matthews, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
July 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSomething to Crow About, a new book by Richard A. Klein and illustrated by Ariel M. Coburn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This story is about a young crow who worries about his diminutive size and wishes he might be larger and prouder. Moe the Crow, feeling puny and tiny, turns to his mother. She gives him the family history tracing Moe to a time when his ancestors ruled the earth as dinosaurs. The story changes Moe's perspective making him believe that life's best is what lies ahead. The book gives young people a perspective of how dinosaurs evolved and a new way they can look at the birds around them.
This book provides entertaining rhyme, colorful pictures, a scientific story, and a reminder of the bond between parents and their young.
About the Author
Richard A. Klein is a native and resident of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and later served with the Second Armored Division at Fort Hood, Texas, during the Vietnam era. Klein was a filmmaker for 30 years and wrote 65 scripts that were produced for television and schools. He was also a professional fund raiser for 21 years.
Something to Crow About is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2544-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us