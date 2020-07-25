Kearney, MO Author Writes Coming-of-Age Novel
July 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAtaraxia, a new book by Abby Jaquint, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ataraxia tells the story of the agonizingly long road to feeling okay. With his parents' drama, the struggle to keep his emotions in check, his ever-changing relationships with his friends, and the death of a student that may or may not be his fault, Halo Dyer doesn't know how to handle himself. With the help of his closest friends, Halo stumbles through his senior year of high school, doing everything from accidentally becoming a drug dealer to finally coming out to his mom. But there might be hope for him after all, even if it means he has to go through hell first.
About the Author
Abby Jaquint is a full-time student and writer, as well as the author of new novel Ataraxia. Abby spends her time writing, watching serial killer documentaries, and staying up too late with her friends from college. Her latest work is a stand-alone novel, similar to her novel, Nightmare and novella, Shortstop. Abby refuses to include a location, as she has lived in five different states, though she considers West Virginia to be her home.
Ataraxia is a 258-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2175-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us