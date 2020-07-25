Spencer, OK Author Writes Novel about Life's Challenges
July 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWorking for Mr. Hood, a new book by Delana Latrice, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Working for Mr. Hood is an intriguing story that explores life's sudden challenges just as most of us have at a young age. Kat's experiences throughout this book is about how she has learned the consequences of the decisions she has made that has placed her in a situation of which the only way to get out of it is to surrender. Her most challenging obstacle is trust with anyone who comes in her path. She has a heart of gold for her sisters; she will do whatever it takes by all means necessary to provide for them. Readers will discover while going through Kat's life, the most important factor for living is having the right people in your life at the right time and understanding the lessons behind every trial.
About the Author
Delana Latrice, an Oklahoma Native and Licensed Professional, she holds a MA in Organizational Management with a minor in Human Resource Management and a BA in Business Finance. She has accomplished many career titles: Barber/Stylist, Executive Chef, Owner and Chef of a catering company, Restaurant Training Manager, General Manager, Licensed P&C Insurance Sales and Service Agent and Published Author. Her hobbies include; cooking, sewing, listening to various genres of music, and writing. Mother of five young adults, one daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, and a wife to a wonderful man. Her life's challenges have been a living testimony to help others become the best they can be and understand the recipe to make lemonade when life throws them lemons. She has a beautiful spirit and will bring out the best in people she meets while on her journey to the next chapter.
Working for Mr. Hood is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-4571-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
