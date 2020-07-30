Matador Meggings to Redesign Its Men's Leggings and Add 20 New Prints and Colors
July 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsMiami Beach, Florida – Matador Meggings, an innovative athleisure brand that creates high-performance men's leggings, has started the launch of their new collection.
The much-anticipated collection features 20 new colors and prints – up to 2XL size. In addition, it has some style modifications, including increased rise in the back and inner drawstring for extra security. The changes were inspired by the feedback from customers, who requested longer length, higher rise, and other features.
"Our customers spoke, and we listened," said Valentine Aseyo, founder and CEO of Matador Meggings. "Customers overwhelmingly asked for an ankle-length design, so we decided to revamp the whole line. Making sure our customers get exactly what they need and want is our number one priority. We think you are going to love our improved leggings."
Features of the new meggings line include:
"Our new design gives guys more flexibility and security when they're active, whether they're performing deadlifts at the gym, running a marathon, doing backflips, or grooving at a festival," said Aseyo. "The slightly higher rise and drawstring just add a little extra protection and mobility. What hasn't changed is our tailored design specifically made for men's anatomy. Our new line will still feature functional pockets, a t-shirt loop, and our signature No-VPL (visible penis line) Technology™, which conceals the goods and supports guys where it counts."
The company is releasing a variety of bold prints and colors that consumers won't find anywhere else. Some of the highlights from their upcoming collections include:
New styles are being released weekly. Customers should click here regularly to check for new arrivals and subscribe to their newsletter Matador Magazine at the bottom of MatadorMeggings.com.
About Matador Meggings
Matador Meggings was born out of the idea that guys should have access to quality leggings made specifically for the male anatomy and they should wear them with confidence, just like the original bullfighters of Spain. Their signature men's leggings are made with sweat-wicking performance fabric and offer a soft molded crotch cup with No-VPL* Technology™ (*visible penis line), which conceals the groin department and offers support where it counts. Numerous features like an open pocket for a phone, a zipper pocket for valuables, and a t-shirt/towel loop make these meggings functional for the modern man's needs. View their full line of men's leggings, tops, joggers, and accessories at https://matadormeggings.com/.
Contact Information
Valentine Aseyo
Matador Meggings
650-714-0654
