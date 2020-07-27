Georgia Author Publishes Book on Arithmetic
July 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDecimal Counting Boards, a new book by Mitchell E. Freeman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Decimal Counting Boards is about the "why" of basic Arithmetic. This book is interesting in that it eliminates the "mystic" aspects of Numbers. This book is relevant in that the evolution of teaching Numbers has resulted in many misconceptions of the Nature of Numbers and consequently has led to many who do not think they know Numbers that were taught by those who think they know Numbers. The relevance is that every aspect of Human civilization is based on written Numbers.
Readers can take away the realization that the Numbers Humans use are a result of converting an imaginary concept into a tangible reality.
Mitchell E. Freeman's career spanned over 37 years in the Fleet Ballistic Missile Program. In addition to his FBM training, he has an AA and a BS with some Master's work. He held numerous positions throughout his career that required the practical application of numbers.
Freeman is a Member of MENSA, American Legion, and a Signature Life Member of the Georgia Watercolor Society.
Decimal Counting Boards is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2180-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
