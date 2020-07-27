Belleville, IL Author Publishes Spiritual Book
Moments Within My Soul, a new book by Mike Taylor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life, Love, God-we have all known the joy, pain, and anger that come with all three of these aspects of our journey.
Moments Within My Soul is a peaceful collection of writings that reminds us to never give up on Life, Love, God, or ourselves-there is always hope.
About the Author
Mike Taylor lives a simple life. He works a 40-hour-a-week job, enjoys time with family and friends, and enjoys going to Church on Sundays. Mike became a Christian early in life, but through life's heartache and pain he started living his life his way, still knowing God was there but not living his life God's way but his own. He lived this way for many years, thinking he had a good life, but when this life came crashing down he found himself lost and alone on a journey that was leading to nowhere (at least he thought), then God stepped in and these writings began and he led Mike back home.
Moments Within My Soul is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0677-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
