Portland, OR Author Publishes Spiritual Children's Book
July 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod's Book of Love from A to Z, a new book by Mike Johnstone, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book uses a whimsical format to portray God's love through the eyes of a young girl. It is intended to help readers of all ages learn and grow in their faith and find peace, strength, and hope in the words of the Bible.
About the Author
Mike Johnstone was born in St. Paul, Minnesota and now resides in Oregon with his wife of twenty-five years, Holly. He has been studying the Bible for forty years and hopes to help others learn about Jesus Christ.
God's Book of Love from A to Z is a 58-page hardcover with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2014-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
