Upland, CA Author Publishes Law Enforcement Memoir
July 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTerror in a Black & White: Volume 1, a new book by Joker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Being a cop on the streets of Los Angeles and a member of the Marine Corp, Joker has seen many extraordinary things! With so many stories to share and lessons learned, this book will surely interest anyone. The author provides an amazing story of his first-hand experiences in the Marine Corp. With his stories of being a street cop, the author hopes to open his reader's eyes to what cops have to go through and may prevent judgment on cops in the future.
About the Author
Joker enjoys ocean fishing, dancing, boxing, wrestling, shooting guns and arrows, and small axe throwing. Being around his family and grandkids brings the most joy to his life.
Terror in a Black & White: Volume 1 is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8619-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us