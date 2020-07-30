DubaiStore Proven Success Using Broadleaf Commerce for Marketplace Multi-Site eCommerce
July 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsJuly 30, 2020 - Providing a quality marketplace boils down to technology. Dubai Economy Solutions needed to build a scalable marketplace for the UAE with the ability to combine products from hundreds of vendors and also give the vendors a site to manage. Other requirements of the new highly extendable platform solution included support for multiple payment options, catalog hierarchies, and both English Arabic languages on both the front and back end. After careful evaluation, Dubai Economy Solutions chose to implement a Broadleaf Commerce Marketplace solution.
'Broadleaf's single codebase allowed for a more performant and scalable solution," Abdallah Hassan, CEO of Digital Economy Solutions (DES). "We have seen a great consolidated customer experience through browse and checkout, with a steady growth of vendors joining the Marketplace since launch."
Building with a future-ready technology, the Broadleaf Commerce Marketplace solution was utilized to provide the core functionality, with customizations made to support integrations for custom shipping, payment gateways, and to integrate with other DES systems. The framework seamlessly handles the onboarding and management of hundreds of vendors. Through the Broadleaf Commerce Multi-Site capabilities, DubaiStore has extensive site provisioning for each vendor. In addition to the ability to create multiple-vendor sites, the platform supports marketplace cross-vendor shopping experiences.
"Within 6 months of going live, DubaiStore.com has onboarded a large number of vendors on their marketplace; each of whom has access to their own branded site to sell their own goods and services in addition to their Marketplace product listings," stated Brad Buhl, CRO at Broadleaf Commerce. "The ability for vendors to not only have a curated Marketplace presence but also their own branded site is an innovative offering which brings immediate value to a vendor-partner relationship which we're delighted to serve as the underlying platform!"
Leveraging Broadleaf's Marketplace and Multi-site eCommerce solutions, DubaiStore utilizes Broadleaf's native Commerce, PIM, CMS, and OMS feature sets, powering everything from the online catalogs, content, and checkout to the vendor onboarding, management, and orders. For more information about the new DubaiStore platform or the Broadleaf Commerce platform solution, visit: www.broadleafcommerce.com.
About Dubai Store
At DubaiStore, our primary focus is to promote the businesses of Dubai and their products and to be an official destination for customers to explore Dubai's market. We aim to give our customers a worry-free buying experience, that's why all the merchants selling on our platform are registered companies with trade licenses under the Department of Economic Development of Dubai - DED.
DubaiStore.com gives customers visibility of the companies they are buying from. That's why for each listed product, you can see the merchants' information such as company logo, company name, and business description. Website users can communicate with merchants through our communication center for any inquiries they may have about their products.
About Broadleaf Commerce, LLC
Broadleaf Commerce believes in furthering commerce innovation and empowering teams to solve complex B2B and B2C challenges across catalog (PIM), content (CMS), Omnichannel, Multi-site, and Marketplace solutions. As the leading choice for enterprise organizations requiring open technologies that are highly extensible, customizable, and scalable, Broadleaf provides an eCommerce platform built on cloud-native microservice architecture and supported by a team of expert engineers and consultants. For more information visit: https://www.broadleafcommerce.com/microservices.
Contact Information
Cassandra Gaston
Broadleaf Commerce
800-282-7443
Contact Us
Cassandra Gaston
Broadleaf Commerce
800-282-7443
Contact Us