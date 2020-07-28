Manchester, CT Author Publishes Historical Fiction
July 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Brief and Glorious Reign of King Frederick the Brave, a new book by Lewis Segal, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Brief and Glorious Reign of King Frederick the Brave is the story of an ordinary man nearing the end of his life who finds himself drawn into the 1956 uprising of the Hungarian people against the brutal domination of their country by the Soviet Union. Although nothing in his life prepared him for the emotions he would feel or the actions he would take, Fred Albrecht exhibits leadership skills, military prowess, economic insights, and – above all – courage of legendary proportions. Can a bland and unfulfilling life be redeemed and given meaning and love in the midst of a violent and hopeless struggle against oppression?
About the Author
Lewis Segal has been a practicing lawyer for most of his adult life, primarily in the field of transactional business and corporate law. At the age of eighty-five he continues his law practice as a member of the law firm of Outside GC (General Counsel). Born and raised in New York City, Lew settled in Connecticut after graduating from Yale Law School. He has been marred to Shirley for sixty-two years and they have two adult children and two adult grandchildren. Lew's first novel, With All Due Respect, was published in 2016.
The Brief and Glorious Reign of King Frederick the Brave is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4785-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
