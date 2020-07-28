Newberg, OR Author Writes Children's Book
July 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMr. Divine the Porcupine, a new book by Sunflower Power Hour, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Join Mr. Divine the Porcupine in his debut tale as he goes on a journey of self-reflection, community service and growth. This is a tale for all ages meant to inspire, educate and nurture readers of all levels. Mr. Divine begins this story feeling misunderstood, but as he changes the course of his own life path, he winds up discovering the remarkable gifts of his own true nature. Join Mr.Divine, Martha Mantis and Mr. Obsidian (the ambivalent amphibian) as they make their way through life and learning adventuring all the while
Mr. Divine the Porcupine is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0234-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us