Gerald Huff Fund for Humanity Comments on Launch of Santa Clara County's UBI Program for Young Adults Transitioning Out of Foster Care
July 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSAN FRANCISCO July 28, 2020 The Gerald Huff Fund for Humanity, a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the understanding, acceptance, and implementation of Universal Basic Income programs to benefit all Americans today commented on the launch of Santa Clara County's first-in-nation universal basic income program for young adults transitioning out of foster care.
Speaking at the launch event, Gisèle Huff, the president of Gerald Huff Fund for Humanity stated "It's an honor to participate in the launch of this unique program conceived by Supervisor Dave Cortese and brought to fruition less than a year after we discussed it. I founded the fund in memory of my late son who was an ardent proponent of universal basic income, who I'm sure would have been thrilled with the speed with which the concept became reality." More details on the program are available in the County of Santa Clara's official press release.
As part of the Fund's mission to promote the implementation of universal basic income programs, it was actively involved in the County's effort to support this vulnerable population. In addition to collaborating with Supervisor Cortese on the conception of the program, the Fund contributed the preparation of an original paper by an independent researcher, Jenn Dempsey, to provide necessary data about the status of various foster youth support programs and the potential synergy of adding basic income.
Providing transitioning foster youths with a basic income is a lifeline for them and would be under any circumstances but especially so during the pandemic. The UBI program for transitioning foster youth is the first such governmental program in the country. Looking beyond today's launch, the Fund believes that this program opens the door to similar programs in similar local entities for other marginalized populations.
Universal Basic Income, sometimes referred to as basic income or UBI, is an investment in society through an amount of income that is unconditional, universal, individual, and regularly provided. In other words, it's an income floor below which no one is allowed to fall. It is traditionally considered to be an amount sufficient to raise everyone above the poverty line, but that is not required to meet the definition of UBI. Over the last decade, a growing body of evidence supports the idea that unconditional cash payments provided to people experiencing economic hardship or uncertainty are a potentially transformative intervention. Studies have shown that such payments can reduce poverty and increase wellbeing, positive health outcomes, and educational attainment.
"UBI is not a handout. The earth, the sun, the air, the water belong to all of us. Over the centuries, we applaud those who contributed to the improvement of the human condition and acknowledge their claim to what they have earned," said Gisèle Huff. "But they don't own those resources – we do, and we have to be remunerated. That's what UBI is, our share in America's prosperity."
About The Gerald Huff Fund for Humanity
The Gerald Huff Fund for Humanity is a Section 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was created in 2019 to promulgate the vision of the late Gerald Huff, an ardent proponent of Universal Basic Income (UBI) as a transitional solution to the existential threat of technological unemployment. Through various programs and initiatives, the Fund supports UBI by collaborating with education and advocacy programs and individuals to further its understanding, acceptance, and implementation to benefit all Americans. Among the Fund's current initiatives are Basic Income Today, an online information and community site dedicated to providing news and information and furthering the discussion and debate about UBI. https://fundforhumanity.org/ On Twitter @FundforHumanity.
