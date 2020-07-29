Paris, KY Author Publishes Young Readers Book
July 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhere Are You, Brother Daniel?, a new book by Sharon B. Fields, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Where Are You, Brother Daniel? is a book for young readers that sheds light on an overlooked part of American history.
The story is narrated from the perspective of slaves during the Revolutionary War. They are caught in the middle between the "Crown" and the "Rebels." This book explores what happens when they are offered a tempting, but dangerous, choice.
About the Author
Sharon B. Fields is a retired public school teacher and minister and is currently a part-time library circulation clerk at her local library in Bourbon County Kentucky. Where Are You, Brother Daniel? is her second children's book. Her first book is entitled Miss Debbie Packs a Suitcase.
Where Are You, Brother Daniel? is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0160-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
