Hollywood, MD Author Writes Fun New Children's Tale
July 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsZip the Little Dragon, a new book by Darlene Ann Colver, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Zip the Little Dragon tells the story of a dragon family living on a mountain. Everyone in the family chips in to work and play together. They have lots of fun! And are a close, loving family.
About the Author
Darlene Ann Colver was born and grew up in upstate New York. She worked as a floral designer for over thirty years and now resides in southern Maryland with her husband and pets. She enjoys learning how to write stories that children will enjoy reading while having fun!
Zip the Little Dragon is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0453-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
