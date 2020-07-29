Harold, KY Author Publishes Children's Book
July 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLoving You Then…, a new book by Heather M. Gearheart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The love between a child and their mother is sacred. Lindy Sue and her mother prove this to be true! With an ongoing game of who loves who more, Lindy Sue and her mother go back and forth teasingly proving who has the most love for the other. Showing the special bond those have with their mother, this book shows how the simplest words can prove the most love.
About the Author
Heather M. Gearheart is an attorney, working for her family business. She enjoys writing, specifically about real life experiences. Gearheart has a husband and four children.
Loving You Then… is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0169-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
