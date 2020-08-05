Hutchinson, Kansas Author Publishes Spiritual Poetry
August 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Want to Go to Heaven but I Don't Want to Die, a new book by Mark Franko, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Take a journey though author Mark Franko's observations and inspirations in I Want to Go to Heaven but I Don't Want to Die, his collection that displays many themes, including the great and mysterious God, and faith, and family and friends.
About the Author
Mark Franko is a graduate of Wichita State University, with a B.S. in Medical Technology. He worked 34 years in the laboratory profession and is now 70 years old, retired and living in Hutchinson, Kansas. His hobbies include golf, writing and music.
I Want to Go to Heaven but I Don't Want to Die is a 60-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0167-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us