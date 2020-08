Hutchinson, Kansas Author Publishes Spiritual Poetry

I Want to Go to Heaven but I Don't Want to Die, a new book by Mark Franko, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Take a journey though author Mark Franko's observations and inspirations in I Want to Go to Heaven but I Don't Want to Die, his collection that displays many themes, including the great and mysterious God, and faith, and family and friends.About the AuthorMark Franko is a graduate of Wichita State University, with a B.S. in Medical Technology. He worked 34 years in the laboratory profession and is now 70 years old, retired and living in Hutchinson, Kansas. His hobbies include golf, writing and music.I Want to Go to Heaven but I Don't Want to Die is a 60-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0167-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com