Rhode Island Author Publishes Creative Workbook for Children
August 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsARTphabet: An Early Education Guide to Process-Focused Art from A to Z, a new book by Kathleen Rudisky, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Kathleen Rudinsky ARTphabet: An Early Education Guide to Process-Focused Art from A to Z combines creative art expression with alphabet awareness for twice the fun!
This creative guide will help reinforce letter recognition through developmentally appropriate art experiences. Rather than following instructions toward an intended outcome in product-focused art, ARTphabet focuses on the process of creating art. This approach encourages each child's imagination and creativity, and allows them to become confident with their individuality and uniqueness.
ARTphabet will make you wish there were more than 26 letters in the alphabet!
About the Author
Kathleen Rudinsky is a former teacher, director, and owner of early childhood centers and after-school programs. Through her company Creative Workshops, she has developed numerous curriculum trainings which she presents online and on-site for early childhood educators.
A mother of two and grandmother of three, Rudinsky lives with her husband in Rhode Island. You may contact her by email at: cre8workshops@gmail.com.
ARTphabet: An Early Education Guide to Process-Focused Art from A to Z is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0330-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
