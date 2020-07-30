Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH announces the foundation of Jennewein Biotech Corp. USA

Rheinbreitbach July 29th. 2020. Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, a market leading and science-based company for developing and producing human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) and rare monosaccharides, announced today that it has established its subsidiary in the USA. Jennewein Biotech USA Corporation, a Delaware Corporation, utilizing warehouses in Chicago, IL and Columbus, OH, will help to better serve our US and North American customers."The US market was always particularly important to us and usually is the market where new innovations hit first. The US market was the market where we launched 2'FL first in 2015, and will be also the first for launching our newest innovation, a 5 HMO blend" adds Stefan Jennewein, CEO of Jennewein Biotechnologie. "The opening of our new subsidiary will strengthen our bond with our US domestic customers" says Glyn Brookman, Director of worldwide sales at Jennewein Biotechnologie.About HMOs:Human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are complex sugar molecules that are only present in breast milk. Excluding water, they are the third most abundant constituent of human milk after fats and lactose. More than 200 structurally different HMOs have been identified.The most abundant HMO is 2′-fucosyllactose, which is produced by about 80% of all lactating mothers at concentrations of up to 3g/L. Scientific studies have shown that HMOs, and 2′ fucosyllactose in particular, have a positive impact on infant development. HMOs are prebiotic, i.e. they specifically promote the growth of beneficial microorganisms, and at the same time they inhibit the growth of pathogens by directly and indirectly preventing colonisation. Jennewein Biotechnologie launched 2′-fucosyllactose onto the global baby food market in 2015, and several infant milk formulas around the world now contain 2′-fucosyllactose (e.g. Abbott Similac).About Jennewein Biotechnologie:Jennewein Biotechnologie is a leading international industrial biotechnology company with a range of products in the field of complex oligosaccharides (HMOs) and rare monosaccharides. The company manufactures an extensive portfolio of innovative HMO products, such as 2′ fucosyllactose, 3′-fucosyllactose, sialyllactose, lacto-N-neotetraose and lacto-N-tetraose. These rare sugars are used in the food industry (particularly infant milk formulas), the pharmaceutical industry, and the cosmetic industry. The manufacturing process involves state-of-the-art fermentation techniques. In 2015, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Jennewein Biotechnologie a license to market 2′-fucosyllactose in the USA. This was followed in 2017 by European Union marketing authorisation under the Novel Food Regulation.For further information, please contact:Dr. Bettina Gutierrez+49 2224 98810 797