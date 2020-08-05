Stoystown, PA Author Publishes Spiritual Book
August 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Father's Endless Universe, a new book by Robert E. Mitchell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Many have tried exploring our universe and the Earth's atmosphere. But while trying, we often forget that God's reach extends far beyond the reach of our own galaxy: He made the universe, and He touches everything-and everyone-in it. My Father's Endless Universe is an exploration of the experiences of another of God's races on Earth, as they witness the life of Christ, Yeshua, and emigrate the planet, carrying Yeshua's teachings with them to their faraway home on the other side of the universe.
About the Author
Robert E. Mitchell is devoted to studying the Bible and teaching its lessons to people. He writes books and small booklets to pass along his wisdom, as he learned it from the Lord. In his spare time, Mitchell enjoys flying in his own small airplane, water skiing and swimming, figure skating, drawing, and stock car racing.
My Father's Endless Universe is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0897-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us